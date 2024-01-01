Rutland County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 38% of Rutland County residents in Vermont over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 16% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Rutland County residents in Vermont will continue to need help paying for college. 1,745 men and 1,578 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 1,783 men 2,214 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Rutland County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Rutland County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Rutland County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Rutland County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Rutland County residents?

There are 159 scholarships totaling $488,110.00 available to Rutland County residents. You can easily browse through all 159 scholarships below.

159 scholarships worth $488,110.00 are available for college students in Rutland County. In addition, we encourage current college students in Rutland County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Rutland for more options.

159 scholarships totaling $488,110.00 are available for high school seniors in Rutland County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Rutland County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Rutland County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Rutland County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.