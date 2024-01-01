Alexandria residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Alexandria residents is $93,370.00, and 46.9% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Alexandria, VA more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

61.8% of Alexandria residents have a college degree or higher, while 11.9% have a high school degree but no more and 8.6% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 17.7% have at least some college education, 29.2% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 32.6% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Alexandria residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 7.1% of people living in Alexandria, VA are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 15.0% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Alexandria.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Alexandria, VA residents?

There are 422 scholarships totaling $1,585,364.00 available to Alexandria residents.

Are these scholarships available for Alexandria high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Alexandria can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Alexandria?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Alexandria can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.