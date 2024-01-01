Arlington residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Arlington residents is $112,138.00, and 56.1% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Arlington, VA more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

74.1% of Arlington residents have a college degree or higher, while 8.0% have a high school degree but no more and 6.1% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 11.8% have at least some college education, 34.7% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 39.4% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Arlington residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 7.6% of people living in Arlington, VA are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 20.3% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Arlington.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Arlington, VA residents?

There are 422 scholarships totaling $1,585,364.00 available to Arlington residents.

Are these scholarships available for Arlington high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Arlington can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Arlington?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Arlington can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.