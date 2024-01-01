Sign Up
2024 Chesapeake Scholarships

Chesapeake residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Chesapeake residents is $72,214.00, and 33.6% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Chesapeake, VA more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

31.5% of Chesapeake residents have a college degree or higher, while 25.7% have a high school degree but no more and 8.0% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 34.8% have at least some college education, 19.6% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 11.9% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Chesapeake residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 13.8% of people living in Chesapeake, VA are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 13.6% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Chesapeake.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Chesapeake, VA residents?

There are 422 scholarships totaling $1,585,364.00 available to Chesapeake residents.

Are these scholarships available for Chesapeake high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Chesapeake can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Chesapeake?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Chesapeake can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.

Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$15,000 in Scholarships for Chesapeake Residents
Create a free CampusReel account and automatically enroll in up to $15,000 of scholarships from our partners based on your elligibility.
$15,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$2,000 Virtual Tour Scholarship
CampusReel’s $2,000 student-led virtual tour may be the most entertaining scholarship yet. Watch 1 video to enter!
$2,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$10,000 ScholarshipPoints Scholarship for Chesapeake
When you register with CampusReel, you can automatically enroll in ScholarshipPoints $10,000 scholarship offering with no extra effort.
$10,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$10,000 SmarterCollege Scholarship for Chesapeake
When you register with CampusReel, you can automatically enroll in SmarterCollege $10,000 scholarship offering with no extra effort.
$10,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$1,000 Appily No Essay Scholarship for Chesapeake
When you register with CampusReel, you can automatically enroll in the Appily $1,000 no essay scholarship offering with no extra effort.
$1,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$1,000 CollegeXpress No Essay Scholarship for Chesapeake
When you register with CampusReel, you can automatically enroll in the CollegeXpress $1,000 no essay scholarship offering with no extra effort.
$1,000
AGC Education and Research Foundation Graduate Award
Sponsor:
Associated General Contractors (AGC) Education and Research Foundation
Applicant must be a college senior enrolled in an ABET or ACCE-accredited (or candidate status) construction or civil engineering program, or possess an undergraduate construction or civil engineering degree from such an accredited program. Applicant must be enrolled or planning to enroll as a full-time student in a construction graduate degree...
Deadline:
November 15
$7,500.00
AGC Education and Research Foundation Undergraduate Scholarship
Sponsor:
Associated General Contractors (AGC) Education and Research Foundation
Applicant must be a college sophomore or junior enrolled or planning to enroll in a full-time, four- or five-year ABET or ACCE-accredited construction management, or construction-related engineering program. Application, evaluation forms, and transcript are required.
Deadline:
November 1
$2,500.00
ASNE Scholarship
Sponsor:
American Society of Naval Engineers (ASNE)
Applicant must be enrolled in a full-time, undergraduate or master's degree program or be a co-op student at an accredited college or university. Applicant must demonstrate or express a genuine interest in a career in naval engineering and be a U.S. citizen. Selection is based upon academic record, work history, professional...
Deadline:
March 1
$4,000.00
Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation Scholarship
Sponsor:
Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation
Applicant must be the child of a Marine or Navy Corpsmen who served with a Marine unit and who plans to attend an undergraduate or vo/tech school and whose family adjusted gross income (not exceeding $9,000). Minimum 2.0 GPA required.
Deadline:
March 1
$10,000.00
Foundation Scholarship Program
Sponsor:
Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers (SHPE) Foundation
Applicant must be a Latino high school graduating senior, undergraduate, or graduate student who is pursuing a degree in engineering, math, or science
Deadline:
May 1
$5,000.00
NSA Scholarship Award
Sponsor:
National Society of Accountants (NSA) Scholarship Foundation
Applicant must be a graduate of a Virginia public school who is enrolled as an undergraduate and majoring in accounting at a Virginia college of university.
Deadline:
April 3
$2,000.00
Stanley H. Stearman Scholarship Award
Sponsor:
National Society of Accountants (NSA) Scholarship Foundation
Applicant must be the child, grandchild, niece, nephew, son-in-law, or daughter-in-law of an active or retired National Society of Accountants member or deceased member. Applicant must be a U.S. or Canadian citizen majoring in accounting with a minimum 'B' grade average in a degree program at an accredited college or university...
Deadline:
April 3
$2,000.00
AIAA Undergraduate Scholarship
Sponsor:
American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA)
Applicant must have completed at least one academic quarter or semester of full-time college work with a college GPA of not less than the equivalent of a 3.3. Applicant must intend to enter into some field of science or engineering encompassed by the technical activities of AIAA. Selection will be based...
Deadline:
January 31
$2,500.00
AIAA Graduate Award
Sponsor:
American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA)
Applicant must have completed a minimum of one semester of full-time graduate study with a GPA of no less than the equivalent of a 3.3. Applicant must intend to enter into some field of science or engineering encompassed by the technical activities of AIAA. Selection is based upon scholarship, research plan,...
Deadline:
January 31
$5,000.00
Regional Scholarship
Sponsor:
Old Dominion University
Applicant must demonstrate financial need and be a resident of one of the following areas in Virginia: Accomack, Chesapeake, Hampton, Isle of Wight, Newport News, Northampton, Portsmouth, Suffolk, Surry, Southampton, Virginia Beach.
Deadline:
February 15
$1,200.00
Navy League Scholarship
Sponsor:
Navy League of the United States
Applicant must be a U.S. citizen who is the dependent or direct descendant of an active, reserve, retired or honorably discharged member of the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, U.S.-flag Merchant Marine, or U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps. Applicant must be a high school senior graduating this year and who...
Deadline:
March 1
$2,500.00
Merit-Based Scholarships
Sponsor:
Longwood University
Applicant must be a student who has applied to the university by December 1st with a minimum 3.5 GPA and minimum combined SAT Reasoning score of 1200. A student meeting this criteria does not guarantee that they will receive an award. Some awards will depend on major selected, geographical location, and...
Deadline:
December 1
$5,000.00
North American Indian Scholarship
Sponsor:
International Order of the King's Daughters and Sons
Deadline:
July 1
$650.00
