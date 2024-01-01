Hampton residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Hampton residents is $52,021.00, and 19.0% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Hampton, VA more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

25.6% of Hampton residents have a college degree or higher, while 27.5% have a high school degree but no more and 9.3% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 37.5% have at least some college education, 15.7% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 9.9% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Hampton residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 12.9% of people living in Hampton, VA are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 17.2% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Hampton.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Hampton, VA residents?

There are 422 scholarships totaling $1,585,364.00 available to Hampton residents.

Are these scholarships available for Hampton high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Hampton can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Hampton?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Hampton can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.