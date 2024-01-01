James City County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 89% of James City County residents in Virginia over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 88% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that James City County residents in Virginia will continue to need help paying for college. 1,640 men and 1,680 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 1,158 men 944 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to James City County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. James City County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to James City County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for James City County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for James City County residents?

There are 422 scholarships totaling $1,585,364.00 available to James City County residents. You can easily browse through all 422 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in James City County?

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in James City County?

Do I need to be a resident of James City County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for James City County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to James City County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.