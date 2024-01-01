Newport News County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 93% of Newport News County residents in Virginia over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 35% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Newport News County residents in Virginia will continue to need help paying for college. 5,325 men and 5,128 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 5,473 men 9,712 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Newport News County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Newport News County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Newport News County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Newport News County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Newport News County residents?

There are 422 scholarships totaling $1,585,364.00 available to Newport News County residents. You can easily browse through all 422 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Newport News County?

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Newport News County?

Do I need to be a resident of Newport News County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Newport News County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Newport News County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.