Newport News residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Newport News residents is $51,082.00, and 18.1% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Newport News, VA more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

24.8% of Newport News residents have a college degree or higher, while 27.8% have a high school degree but no more and 10.7% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 36.6% have at least some college education, 15.3% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 9.5% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Newport News residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 12.4% of people living in Newport News, VA are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 18.0% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Newport News.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Newport News, VA residents?

There are 422 scholarships totaling $1,585,364.00 available to Newport News residents.

Are these scholarships available for Newport News high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Newport News can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Newport News?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Newport News can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.