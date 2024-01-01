Norfolk residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Norfolk residents is $47,137.00, and 17.6% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Norfolk, VA more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

27.3% of Norfolk residents have a college degree or higher, while 26.1% have a high school degree but no more and 12.5% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 34.2% have at least some college education, 16.5% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 10.8% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Norfolk residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 11.5% of people living in Norfolk, VA are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 25.5% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Norfolk.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Norfolk, VA residents?

There are 422 scholarships totaling $1,585,364.00 available to Norfolk residents.

Are these scholarships available for Norfolk high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Norfolk can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Norfolk?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Norfolk can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.