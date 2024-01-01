Prince William County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 32% of Prince William County residents in Virginia over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 49% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Prince William County residents in Virginia will continue to need help paying for college. 11,204 men and 11,557 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 8,391 men 9,682 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Prince William County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Prince William County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Prince William County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Prince William County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Prince William County residents?

There are 422 scholarships totaling $1,585,364.00 available to Prince William County residents. You can easily browse through all 422 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Prince William County?

422 scholarships worth $1,585,364.00 are available for college students in Prince William County. In addition, we encourage current college students in Prince William County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Prince William for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Prince William County?

422 scholarships totaling $1,585,364.00 are available for high school seniors in Prince William County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Prince William County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Prince William County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Prince William County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.