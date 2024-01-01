Virginia Beach residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Virginia Beach residents is $70,500.00, and 31.3% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Virginia Beach, VA more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

34.8% of Virginia Beach residents have a college degree or higher, while 21.9% have a high school degree but no more and 6.6% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 36.7% have at least some college education, 22.7% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 12.1% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Virginia Beach residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 12.3% of people living in Virginia Beach, VA are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 16.3% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Virginia Beach.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Virginia Beach, VA residents?

There are 422 scholarships totaling $1,585,364.00 available to Virginia Beach residents.

Are these scholarships available for Virginia Beach high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Virginia Beach can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Virginia Beach?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Virginia Beach can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.