Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

2024 Clark County Scholarships

Clark County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 23% of Clark County residents in Washington over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 72% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Clark County residents in Washington will continue to need help paying for college. 13,285 men and 12,006 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 8,282 men 10,281 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Clark County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Clark County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Clark County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Clark County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Clark County residents?

There are 478 scholarships totaling $1,051,058.00 available to Clark County residents. You can easily browse through all 478 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Clark County?

478 scholarships worth $1,051,058.00 are available for college students in Clark County. In addition, we encourage current college students in Clark County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Clark for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Clark County?

478 scholarships totaling $1,051,058.00 are available for high school seniors in Clark County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Clark County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Clark County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Clark County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.

Read more...
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$15,000 in Scholarships for Clark Residents
Create a free CampusReel account and automatically enroll in up to $15,000 of scholarships from our partners based on your elligibility.
$15,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$2,000 Virtual Tour Scholarship
CampusReel’s $2,000 student-led virtual tour may be the most entertaining scholarship yet. Watch 1 video to enter!
$2,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$10,000 ScholarshipPoints Scholarship for Clark
When you register with CampusReel, you can automatically enroll in ScholarshipPoints $10,000 scholarship offering with no extra effort.
$10,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$10,000 SmarterCollege Scholarship for Clark
When you register with CampusReel, you can automatically enroll in SmarterCollege $10,000 scholarship offering with no extra effort.
$10,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$1,000 Appily No Essay Scholarship for Clark
When you register with CampusReel, you can automatically enroll in the Appily $1,000 no essay scholarship offering with no extra effort.
$1,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$1,000 CollegeXpress No Essay Scholarship for Clark
When you register with CampusReel, you can automatically enroll in the CollegeXpress $1,000 no essay scholarship offering with no extra effort.
$1,000
Donald H. Cole Graduate Fellowship
Sponsor:
Western Washington University
Applicant must be a student in the Master's Business Administration program.
Deadline:
April 5
$3,000.00
Patrick L. Monahan Memorial Scholarship
Sponsor:
Western Washington University
Applicant must demonstrate promise of significant professional contributions.
Deadline:
April 5
$3,000.00
U.S. Bank Minority Scholarship
Sponsor:
Western Washington University
Applicant must be a declared major in a College of Business and Economics program, have a permanent residence in a community served by U.S. Bank, and demonstrate strong academic merit and potential. Applicant must be an African-American, Native American, Hispanic-American, or Asian/Pacific Islander.
Deadline:
April 8
$2,000.00
Presser Foundation Scholarship
Sponsor:
Western Washington University
Applicant must be nominated by the music department faculty.
Deadline:
April 5
$3,000.00
State Need Grant
Sponsor:
Washington Student Achievement Council
Applicant must be a Washington state resident who has a family income of equal or less than 70% of the state median (see Family Income Chart on sponsor's site). Applicant must be pursuing a first bachelor's degree, certificate, or associate's degree, enrolled with a minimum of three credits. FAFSA is required....
Deadline:
None
$10,868.00
American Indian Endowed Scholarship
Sponsor:
Washington Student Achievement Council
Applicant must have close social and cultural ties to an in-state American Indian tribe or an American Indian community in Washington State. Applicant must be a Washington State resident who is enrolled as a full-time student at an eligible Washington college or university by the fall term of the award year....
Deadline:
March 1
$2,000.00
Trustees Scholarship
Sponsor:
Seattle University
Deadline:
March 1
$12,000.00
Regent's Award
Sponsor:
Seattle University
Applicant must be a full-time, African-American, Hispanic, or Native American undergraduate. Selection based upon financial need.
Deadline:
February 1
$13,000.00
Sullivan Award
Sponsor:
Seattle University
Applicant must have demonstrated scholastic potential and leadership skills.
Deadline:
November 15
$29,175.00
Cultural Diversity Award
Sponsor:
The Evergreen State College
Applicant must be a new or current student who is able to demonstrate the capacity to assist the college in achieving its commitment to cultural diversity.
Deadline:
February 1
-
First People's Scholarship
Sponsor:
The Evergreen State College
Applicant must be a new student of color (African-American, Asian, Hispanic, Native American) entering in the fall quarter as a full-time undergraduate student. Scholarship will be awarded to students who have distinguished themselves in a wide range of areas such as high academic achievement, community service, music, art, journalism, science, etc....
Deadline:
March 1 (admission deadline)
-
Army ROTC Scholarship
Sponsor:
Pacific Lutheran University
Deadline:
November 15
-
Steven Engineering Scholarship
Sponsor:
Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation
Applicant must be studying engineering. Preference given to students attending West Virginia University Institute of Technology or West Virginia University. Minimum 2.5 GPA and composite ACT score of 20 required.
Deadline:
January 15
$500.00
Apply Free for $15,000 in Scholarships
Create a CampusReel account & enroll in up to $15,000 of scholarships automatically.
Register for Free
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved