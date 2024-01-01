King County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 20% of King County residents in Washington over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 23% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that King County residents in Washington will continue to need help paying for college. 45,806 men and 43,932 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 48,480 men 56,808 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to King County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. King County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to King County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for King County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for King County residents?

There are 478 scholarships totaling $1,051,058.00 available to King County residents. You can easily browse through all 478 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in King County?

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in King County?

Do I need to be a resident of King County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for King County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to King County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.