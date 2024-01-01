Yakima County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 84% of Yakima County residents in Washington over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 38% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Yakima County residents in Washington will continue to need help paying for college. 8,266 men and 7,830 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 2,857 men 4,441 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Yakima County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Yakima County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Yakima County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Yakima County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Yakima County residents?

How many scholarships are available for college students in Yakima County?

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Yakima County?

Do I need to be a resident of Yakima County to apply to these scholarships?

