Monongalia County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 88% of Monongalia County residents in West Virginia over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 16% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Monongalia County residents in West Virginia will continue to need help paying for college. 1,409 men and 1,557 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 9,942 men 8,880 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Monongalia County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Monongalia County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Monongalia County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Monongalia County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Monongalia County residents?

There are 157 scholarships totaling $207,700.00 available to Monongalia County residents. You can easily browse through all 157 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Monongalia County?

157 scholarships worth $207,700.00 are available for college students in Monongalia County. In addition, we encourage current college students in Monongalia County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Monongalia for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Monongalia County?

157 scholarships totaling $207,700.00 are available for high school seniors in Monongalia County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Monongalia County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Monongalia County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Monongalia County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.