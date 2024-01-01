Green Bay residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Green Bay residents is $45,473.00, and 13.9% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Green Bay, WI more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

24.9% of Green Bay residents have a college degree or higher, while 31.5% have a high school degree but no more and 12.9% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 30.7% have at least some college education, 18.0% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 6.9% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Green Bay residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 13.2% of people living in Green Bay, WI are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 16.2% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Green Bay.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Green Bay, WI residents?

There are 260 scholarships totaling $814,008.00 available to Green Bay residents.

Are these scholarships available for Green Bay high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Green Bay can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Green Bay?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Green Bay can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.