Dane County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 52% of Dane County residents in Wisconsin over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 62% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Dane County residents in Wisconsin will continue to need help paying for college. 12,560 men and 11,585 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 25,132 men 28,866 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Dane County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Dane County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Dane County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Dane County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Dane County residents?

There are 260 scholarships totaling $814,008.00 available to Dane County residents. You can easily browse through all 260 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Dane County?

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Dane County?

Do I need to be a resident of Dane County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Dane County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Dane County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.