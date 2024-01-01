Madison residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Madison residents is $59,387.00, and 26.0% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Madison, WI more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

57.1% of Madison residents have a college degree or higher, while 14.1% have a high school degree but no more and 4.6% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 24.2% have at least some college education, 32.2% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 24.9% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Madison residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 11.7% of people living in Madison, WI are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 26.5% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Madison.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Madison, WI residents?

There are 260 scholarships totaling $814,008.00 available to Madison residents.

Are these scholarships available for Madison high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Madison can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Madison?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Madison can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.