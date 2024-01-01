Milwaukee residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Milwaukee residents is $38,289.00, and 12.1% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Milwaukee, WI more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

23.8% of Milwaukee residents have a college degree or higher, while 29.9% have a high school degree but no more and 17.0% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 29.3% have at least some college education, 15.5% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 8.3% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Milwaukee residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 14.5% of people living in Milwaukee, WI are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 18.1% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Milwaukee.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Milwaukee, WI residents?

There are 260 scholarships totaling $814,008.00 available to Milwaukee residents.

Are these scholarships available for Milwaukee high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Milwaukee can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Milwaukee?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Milwaukee can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.