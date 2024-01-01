Waukesha County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 32% of Waukesha County residents in Wisconsin over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 69% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Waukesha County residents in Wisconsin will continue to need help paying for college. 12,341 men and 11,311 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 7,942 men 10,231 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Waukesha County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Waukesha County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Waukesha County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Waukesha County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Waukesha County residents?

There are 260 scholarships totaling $814,008.00 available to Waukesha County residents. You can easily browse through all 260 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Waukesha County?

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Waukesha County?

Do I need to be a resident of Waukesha County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Waukesha County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Waukesha County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.