Winnebago County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 80% of Winnebago County residents in Wisconsin over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 38% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Winnebago County residents in Wisconsin will continue to need help paying for college. 4,807 men and 3,992 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 5,623 men 6,816 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Winnebago County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Winnebago County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Winnebago County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Winnebago County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Winnebago County residents?

There are 260 scholarships totaling $814,008.00 available to Winnebago County residents. You can easily browse through all 260 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Winnebago County?

260 scholarships worth $814,008.00 are available for college students in Winnebago County. In addition, we encourage current college students in Winnebago County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Winnebago for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Winnebago County?

260 scholarships totaling $814,008.00 are available for high school seniors in Winnebago County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Winnebago County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Winnebago County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Winnebago County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.