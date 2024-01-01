Laramie County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 45% of Laramie County residents in Wyoming over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 16% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Laramie County residents in Wyoming will continue to need help paying for college. 2,462 men and 2,329 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 2,118 men 3,283 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Laramie County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Laramie County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Laramie County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Laramie County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Laramie County residents?

There are 31 scholarships totaling $15,000.00 available to Laramie County residents. You can easily browse through all 31 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Laramie County?

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Laramie County?

Do I need to be a resident of Laramie County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Laramie County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Laramie County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.