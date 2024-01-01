Will you get into Abilene Christian University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Abilene Christian University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Abilene Christian University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Abilene Christian University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Abilene Christian University.

For a more detailed breakdown of Abilene Christian University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1065.0 Average ACT 24.5 Average GPA 3.64

Is your high school GPA good enough for Abilene Christian University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Abilene Christian University is 3.64 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Abilene Christian University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.