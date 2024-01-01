Will you get into Alverno College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Alverno College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Alverno College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Alverno College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Alverno College.

School Average Average SAT 910.0 Average ACT 19.0 Average GPA 3.12

Is your high school GPA good enough for Alverno College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Alverno College is 3.12 on a 4.0 scale.

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Alverno College is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.