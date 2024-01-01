Will you get into Wesleyan University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Wesleyan University.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Wesleyan University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Wesleyan University Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Wesleyan University.
For a more detailed breakdown of Wesleyan University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|N/A
|Average ACT
|N/A
|Average GPA
|3.73
Is your high school GPA good enough for Wesleyan University?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Wesleyan University is 3.73 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and Wesleyan University is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Wesleyan University with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Wesleyan University
-
Will I get into Wesleyan University with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Wesleyan University
-
Will I get into Wesleyan University with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Wesleyan University
-
Will I get into Wesleyan University with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 56% chance of getting accepted at Wesleyan University
-
Will I get into Wesleyan University with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 40% chance of getting accepted at Wesleyan University
-
Will I get into Wesleyan University with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 28% chance of getting accepted at Wesleyan University
-
Will I get into Wesleyan University with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 20% chance of getting accepted at Wesleyan University
-
Will I get into Wesleyan University with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Wesleyan University