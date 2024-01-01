Will you get into Wesleyan University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Wesleyan University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Wesleyan University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Wesleyan University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Wesleyan University.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.73

Is your high school GPA good enough for Wesleyan University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Wesleyan University is 3.73 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a very competitive GPA, and Wesleyan University is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.