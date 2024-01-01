Will you get into Williams College?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Williams.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Williams’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Williams Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Williams.
For a more detailed breakdown of Williams College admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1440.0
|Average ACT
|32.5
|Average GPA
|4.07
Is your high school GPA good enough for Williams?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Williams is 4.07 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and Williams is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Williams with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 47% chance of getting accepted at Williams College
Will I get into Williams with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 30% chance of getting accepted at Williams College
Will I get into Williams with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 19% chance of getting accepted at Williams College
Will I get into Williams with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 43% chance of getting accepted at Williams College
Will I get into Williams with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 28% chance of getting accepted at Williams College
Will I get into Williams with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 17% chance of getting accepted at Williams College
Will I get into Williams with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Williams College
Will I get into Williams with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Williams College