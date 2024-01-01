Will you get into Williams College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Williams.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Williams’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Williams Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Williams.

For a more detailed breakdown of Williams College admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1440.0 Average ACT 32.5 Average GPA 4.07

Is your high school GPA good enough for Williams?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Williams is 4.07 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a very competitive GPA, and Williams is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.