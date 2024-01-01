Will you get into Middlebury College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Middlebury College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Middlebury College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Middlebury College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Middlebury College.

School Average Average SAT 1385.0 Average ACT 31.0 Average GPA 3.96

Is your high school GPA good enough for Middlebury College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Middlebury College is 3.96 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a very competitive GPA, and Middlebury College is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.