Will you get into Middlebury College?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Middlebury College.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Middlebury College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Middlebury College Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Middlebury College.
For a more detailed breakdown of Middlebury College admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1385.0
|Average ACT
|31.0
|Average GPA
|3.96
Is your high school GPA good enough for Middlebury College?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Middlebury College is 3.96 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and Middlebury College is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Middlebury College with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 51% chance of getting accepted at Middlebury College
-
Will I get into Middlebury College with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 34% chance of getting accepted at Middlebury College
-
Will I get into Middlebury College with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 24% chance of getting accepted at Middlebury College
-
Will I get into Middlebury College with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 47% chance of getting accepted at Middlebury College
-
Will I get into Middlebury College with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 32% chance of getting accepted at Middlebury College
-
Will I get into Middlebury College with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 21% chance of getting accepted at Middlebury College
-
Will I get into Middlebury College with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 13% chance of getting accepted at Middlebury College
-
Will I get into Middlebury College with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Middlebury College