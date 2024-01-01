Will you get into Anderson University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Anderson University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Anderson University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Anderson University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Anderson University.

For a more detailed breakdown of Anderson University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1035.0 Average ACT 23.0 Average GPA 3.4

Is your high school GPA good enough for Anderson University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Anderson University is 3.4 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Anderson University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.