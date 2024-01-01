Will you get into Columbus College of Art and Design (CCAD)?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Columbus College of Art and Design (CCAD).

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Columbus College of Art and Design (CCAD)’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Columbus College of Art and Design (CCAD) Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Columbus College of Art and Design (CCAD).

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.41

Is your high school GPA good enough for Columbus College of Art and Design (CCAD)?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Columbus College of Art and Design (CCAD) is 3.41 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and Columbus College of Art and Design (CCAD) is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.