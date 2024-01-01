Will you get into Ashland University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Ashland University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Ashland University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Ashland University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Ashland University.

For a more detailed breakdown of Ashland University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1000.0 Average ACT 22.5 Average GPA 3.39

Is your high school GPA good enough for Ashland University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Ashland University is 3.39 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Ashland University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.