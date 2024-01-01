Will you get into Assumption College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Assumption College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Assumption College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Assumption College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Assumption College.

For a more detailed breakdown of Assumption College admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.34

Is your high school GPA good enough for Assumption College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Assumption College is 3.34 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Assumption College is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.