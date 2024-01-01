Assumption College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More
This is the complete guide for transferring to Assumption College. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Assumption College.
I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone. In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year.
At Assumption College, 5.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone.
Can you transfer into Assumption College
What are the transfer requirements for Assumption College?
Assumption College requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information:
|Admission Item
|Required?
|High School Transcript
|Required of All
|College Transcript
|Required of All
|Essay or Personal Statement
|Required of All
|Interview
|Recommended of All
|Standardized Test Scores
|Not Required
|Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution
|Required of All
In addition to the above requirements, Assumption College also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student.
Assumption College does not report a specific number of credits required for transfer.
What are Assumption College’s Transfer Deadlines?
Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Assumption College transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer.
|Closing Date
|Reported Deadline
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|July 1
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|December 15
|Summer Transfer Deadline
Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake.
We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline.
In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉
When are decision dates for Assumption College transfer applicants?
If you applied to transfer to Assumption College on or before the reported deadlines then you should have your decision date by the notification dates in the below table.
|Deadline
|Notification Dates
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Summer Transfer Deadline
Note this data is current as of 2019 and to the best of our knowledge this hasn’t changed.
What is Assumption College’s transfer acceptance rate?
In 2019, Assumption College received 140 transfer applicants.
The school accepted 87 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Assumption College is 62.14%.
This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Assumption College. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.
Additionally, of the 87 accepted transfer students, 25 students enrolled - that means the yield was 28.74%.
Assumption College accepts 63 out of every 100 transfer applicants.
What are the Assumption College transfer GPA requirements?
Assumption College requires a minimum college GPA of 2.5 - this is on a 4.33 point scale.
Additional Transfer Info for Assumption College
Assumption College has noted the additional policies: Letter of recommendation from professor and current progress report required..
Will you enjoy transferring to Assumption College?
There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Assumption College.
Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree.
Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think.
Or perhaps you’re drawn to Worcester...
Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?
Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community
Finding success at Assumption College is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?
These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can.
Final Verdict: How to transfer into Assumption College
Assumption College accepts 62.14% transfer applicants, which is competitive.
To have a shot at transferring into Assumption College, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.34 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.47. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores.
