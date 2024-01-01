Will you get into Auburn University (AU)?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Auburn.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Auburn’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Auburn Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Auburn.

School Average Average SAT 1175.0 Average ACT 27.0 Average GPA 3.89

Is your high school GPA good enough for Auburn?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Auburn is 3.89 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a very competitive GPA, and Auburn is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.