To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Ole Miss’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Ole Miss Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Ole Miss.

School Average Average SAT 1095.0 Average ACT 24.5 Average GPA 3.6

Is your high school GPA good enough for Ole Miss?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Ole Miss is 3.6 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and Ole Miss is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.