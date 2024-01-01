Will you get into University of Mississippi (UM)?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Ole Miss.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Ole Miss’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Ole Miss Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Ole Miss.
For a more detailed breakdown of University of Mississippi (UM) admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1095.0
|Average ACT
|24.5
|Average GPA
|3.6
Is your high school GPA good enough for Ole Miss?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Ole Miss is 3.6 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Ole Miss is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Ole Miss with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 71% chance of getting accepted at University of Mississippi (UM)
-
Will I get into Ole Miss with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 58% chance of getting accepted at University of Mississippi (UM)
-
Will I get into Ole Miss with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 50% chance of getting accepted at University of Mississippi (UM)
-
Will I get into Ole Miss with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 62% chance of getting accepted at University of Mississippi (UM)
-
Will I get into Ole Miss with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 45% chance of getting accepted at University of Mississippi (UM)
-
Will I get into Ole Miss with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 33% chance of getting accepted at University of Mississippi (UM)
-
Will I get into Ole Miss with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 25% chance of getting accepted at University of Mississippi (UM)
-
Will I get into Ole Miss with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at University of Mississippi (UM)