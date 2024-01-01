Will you get into The University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK)?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into The University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK).
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for The University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK)’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
The University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK) Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into The University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK).
For a more detailed breakdown of The University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK) admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1155.0
|Average ACT
|27.0
|Average GPA
|3.97
Is your high school GPA good enough for The University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK)?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at The University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK) is 3.97 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and The University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK) is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into The University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK) with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 67% chance of getting accepted at The University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK)
Will I get into The University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK) with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 53% chance of getting accepted at The University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK)
Will I get into The University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK) with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 45% chance of getting accepted at The University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK)
Will I get into The University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK) with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 47% chance of getting accepted at The University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK)
Will I get into The University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK) with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 32% chance of getting accepted at The University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK)
Will I get into The University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK) with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 20% chance of getting accepted at The University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK)
Will I get into The University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK) with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 13% chance of getting accepted at The University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK)
Will I get into The University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK) with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at The University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK)