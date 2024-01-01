Will you get into The University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK)?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into The University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK).

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for The University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK)’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

The University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK) Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into The University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK).

For a more detailed breakdown of The University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK) admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1155.0 Average ACT 27.0 Average GPA 3.97

Is your high school GPA good enough for The University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK)?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at The University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK) is 3.97 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a very competitive GPA, and The University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK) is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.