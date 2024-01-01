Will you get into University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC)?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC).

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC)’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC) Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC).

For a more detailed breakdown of University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC) admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1200.0 Average ACT 27.5 Average GPA 4.21

Is your high school GPA good enough for University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC)?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC) is 4.21 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a very competitive GPA, and University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC) is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.