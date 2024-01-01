Will you get into University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC)?
University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC) Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC).
For a more detailed breakdown of University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC) admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1200.0
|Average ACT
|27.5
|Average GPA
|4.21
Is your high school GPA good enough for University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC)?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC) is 4.21 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC) is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC) with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 64% chance of getting accepted at University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC)
-
Will I get into University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC) with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC)
-
Will I get into University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC) with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 40% chance of getting accepted at University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC)
-
Will I get into University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC) with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 38% chance of getting accepted at University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC)
-
Will I get into University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC) with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 24% chance of getting accepted at University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC)
-
Will I get into University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC) with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 14% chance of getting accepted at University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC)
-
Will I get into University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC) with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC)
-
Will I get into University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC) with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC)