Will you get into Mississippi State University (MSU)?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Mississippi State University (MSU).

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Mississippi State University (MSU)’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Mississippi State University (MSU) Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Mississippi State University (MSU).

School Average Average SAT 1110.0 Average ACT 25.0 Average GPA 3.46

Is your high school GPA good enough for Mississippi State University (MSU)?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Mississippi State University (MSU) is 3.46 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and Mississippi State University (MSU) is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.