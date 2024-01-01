Sign Up
Will you get into Mississippi State University (MSU)?

    This free tools calculates your chanse of getting accepdet to Mississippi State University (MSU)

    Please note estimates are based on test scoreand GPA average of previously admitted Mississippi State University (MSU)

    Want chances at another school?

    Will you get into Mississippi State University (MSU)?

    This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Mississippi State University (MSU).

    To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Mississippi State University (MSU)’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

    Mississippi State University (MSU) Admission Standards

    The table below summarizes what you need to get into Mississippi State University (MSU).

    For a more detailed breakdown of Mississippi State University (MSU) admissions requirements read here.

    School Average
    Average SAT 1110.0
    Average ACT 25.0
    Average GPA 3.46

    Is your high school GPA good enough for Mississippi State University (MSU)?

    The average high school GPA for admitted students at Mississippi State University (MSU) is 3.46 on a 4.0 scale.

    (You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

    This is a solid GPA, and Mississippi State University (MSU) is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.

    Common SAT Questions and Comparisons

    • Will I get into Mississippi State University (MSU) with a 1400 SAT score?
      Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 70% chance of getting accepted at Mississippi State University (MSU)
    • Will I get into Mississippi State University (MSU) with a 1200 SAT score?
      Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 57% chance of getting accepted at Mississippi State University (MSU)
    • Will I get into Mississippi State University (MSU) with a 1100 SAT score?
      Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 49% chance of getting accepted at Mississippi State University (MSU)
    • Will I get into Mississippi State University (MSU) with a 3.9 GPA?
      Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 69% chance of getting accepted at Mississippi State University (MSU)
    • Will I get into Mississippi State University (MSU) with a 3.5 GPA?
      Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 51% chance of getting accepted at Mississippi State University (MSU)
    • Will I get into Mississippi State University (MSU) with a 3.2 GPA?
      Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 38% chance of getting accepted at Mississippi State University (MSU)
    • Will I get into Mississippi State University (MSU) with a 3.0 GPA?
      Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 30% chance of getting accepted at Mississippi State University (MSU)
    • Will I get into Mississippi State University (MSU) with a 2.5 GPA?
      Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Mississippi State University (MSU)

