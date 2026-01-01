Augustana College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Augustana College.

For a more detailed breakdown of Augustana College admissions requirements read here.

School Average

SAT
0.0 - 0.0
ACT
0.0 - 0.0
GPA
3.32

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This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Augustana College.

Will you get into Augustana College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Augustana College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Augustana College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2026.

Is your high school GPA good enough for Augustana College

Is your high school GPA good enough for Augustana College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Augustana College is 3.32 on a 4.0 scale. (You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a very competitive GPA, and Augustana College is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.

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Common SAT Questions and Comparisons

Will I get into Augustana College with a 1400 SAT score?

Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Augustana College

Will I get into Augustana College with a 1200 SAT score?

Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Augustana College

Will I get into Augustana College with a 1100 SAT score?

Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Augustana College

Will I get into Augustana College with a 3.9 GPA?

Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 76% chance of getting accepted at Augustana College

Will I get into Augustana College with a 3.5 GPA?

Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 58% chance of getting accepted at Augustana College

Will I get into Augustana College with a 3.2 GPA?

Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 44% chance of getting accepted at Augustana College

Will I get into Augustana College with a 3.0 GPA?

Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 35% chance of getting accepted at Augustana College

Will I get into Augustana College with a 2.5 GPA?

Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 12% chance of getting accepted at Augustana College

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