This is the complete guide for transferring to Augustana College.

What are the transfer requirements for Augustana College? Augustana College requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of All College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Recommended of All Interview Recommended of All Standardized Test Scores Recommended of All Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of All In addition to the above requirements, Augustana College also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Augustana College requires a minimum of 8 credits.

What are Augustana College’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Augustana College transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline rolling Winter Transfer Deadline rolling Spring Transfer Deadline rolling Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Augustana College’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Augustana College received 214 transfer applicants. The school accepted 98 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Augustana College is 45.79%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Augustana College. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Augustana College transfer GPA requirements? Augustana College requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Augustana College requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.5.

Additional Transfer Info for Augustana College Augustana College has noted the additional policies: Students who attend an international university, transcripts must be in English and forwarded directly to Augustana. .

Will you enjoy transferring to Augustana College? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Augustana College. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Rock Island... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Augustana College is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Augustana College then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Augustana College Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Augustana College website for more info.

Augustana College accepts 45.79% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Augustana College, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.32 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.45. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Augustana College students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 550 680 615 SAT Reading 510 650 580 2018 Total SAT Score 1060 1330 1195 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 22 28 25 ACT Reading 21 29 25 2018 Total ACT Score 43 57 50 Augustana College’s average SAT score is 1195. To be a competitive applicant for Augustana College your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

