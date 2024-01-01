Will you get into Avila University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Avila University.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Avila University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Avila University Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Avila University.
For a more detailed breakdown of Avila University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|950.0
|Average ACT
|21.0
|Average GPA
|3.32
Is your high school GPA good enough for Avila University?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Avila University is 3.32 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Avila University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Avila University with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 82% chance of getting accepted at Avila University
Will I get into Avila University with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 70% chance of getting accepted at Avila University
Will I get into Avila University with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 63% chance of getting accepted at Avila University
Will I get into Avila University with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 76% chance of getting accepted at Avila University
Will I get into Avila University with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 58% chance of getting accepted at Avila University
Will I get into Avila University with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 44% chance of getting accepted at Avila University
Will I get into Avila University with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 35% chance of getting accepted at Avila University
Will I get into Avila University with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 12% chance of getting accepted at Avila University