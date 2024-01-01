Will you get into Avila University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Avila University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Avila University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Avila University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Avila University.

For a more detailed breakdown of Avila University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 950.0 Average ACT 21.0 Average GPA 3.32

Is your high school GPA good enough for Avila University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Avila University is 3.32 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and Avila University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.