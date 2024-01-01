Will you get into Bard College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Bard College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Bard College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Bard College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Bard College.

For a more detailed breakdown of Bard College admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.5

Is your high school GPA good enough for Bard College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Bard College is 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Bard College is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.