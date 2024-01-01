Will you get into Barnard College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Barnard College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Barnard College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Barnard College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Barnard College.

For a more detailed breakdown of Barnard College admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1355.0 Average ACT 30.5 Average GPA 4.0

Is your high school GPA good enough for Barnard College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Barnard College is 4.0 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a very competitive GPA, and Barnard College is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.