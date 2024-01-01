Will you get into Barnard College?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Barnard College.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Barnard College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Barnard College Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Barnard College.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1355.0
|Average ACT
|30.5
|Average GPA
|4.0
Is your high school GPA good enough for Barnard College?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Barnard College is 4.0 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and Barnard College is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Barnard College with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 53% chance of getting accepted at Barnard College
Will I get into Barnard College with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 37% chance of getting accepted at Barnard College
Will I get into Barnard College with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 26% chance of getting accepted at Barnard College
Will I get into Barnard College with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 46% chance of getting accepted at Barnard College
Will I get into Barnard College with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 31% chance of getting accepted at Barnard College
Will I get into Barnard College with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 20% chance of getting accepted at Barnard College
Will I get into Barnard College with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 12% chance of getting accepted at Barnard College
Will I get into Barnard College with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Barnard College