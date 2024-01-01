Will you get into Becker College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Becker College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Becker College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Becker College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Becker College.

School Average Average SAT 1005.0 Average ACT 22.0 Average GPA 3.22

Is your high school GPA good enough for Becker College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Becker College is 3.22 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Becker College is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.