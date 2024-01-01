Will you get into Bennington College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Bennington.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Bennington’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Bennington Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Bennington.

For a more detailed breakdown of Bennington College admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.51

Is your high school GPA good enough for Bennington?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Bennington is 3.51 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Bennington is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.