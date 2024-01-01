Will you get into Bennington College?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Bennington.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Bennington’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Bennington Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Bennington.
For a more detailed breakdown of Bennington College admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|N/A
|Average ACT
|N/A
|Average GPA
|3.51
Is your high school GPA good enough for Bennington?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Bennington is 3.51 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Bennington is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Bennington with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Bennington College
Will I get into Bennington with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Bennington College
Will I get into Bennington with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Bennington College
Will I get into Bennington with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 66% chance of getting accepted at Bennington College
Will I get into Bennington with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 49% chance of getting accepted at Bennington College
Will I get into Bennington with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 36% chance of getting accepted at Bennington College
Will I get into Bennington with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 28% chance of getting accepted at Bennington College
Will I get into Bennington with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Bennington College