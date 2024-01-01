Will you get accepted?

Take a Student-led Tour on CampusReel to Enter

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Biola University

Will you enjoy Biola University as a transfer student?

Biola University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Biola University. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Biola University.

Biola University chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Watch the Biola University CampusReel At Biola University, 25.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Biola University, click here

Can you transfer into Biola University Chance Me!

What are the transfer requirements for Biola University? Biola University requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of All College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of All Interview Required of Some Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of Some In addition to the above requirements, Biola University also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Biola University requires a minimum of 15 credits.

What are Biola University’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Biola University transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline rolling Winter Transfer Deadline rolling Spring Transfer Deadline rolling Summer Transfer Deadline rolling Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Biola University’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Biola University received 835 transfer applicants. The school accepted 516 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Biola University is 61.8%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Biola University. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

Biola University chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College Additionally, of the 516 accepted transfer students, 235 students enrolled - that means the yield was 45.54%. Biola University accepts 62 out of every 100 transfer applicants.

Watch a Student-led Virtual Tour of Biola University Watch Now

What are the Biola University transfer GPA requirements? Biola University requires a minimum college GPA of 2.5 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Biola University requires a minimum high school GPA of 3.0.

Additional Transfer Info for Biola University Biola University has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to Biola University? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Biola University. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to La Mirada... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Biola University is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Biola University then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Biola University Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Biola University website for more info.

Biola University accepts 61.8% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Biola University, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.57 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.71. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Biola University students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 470 610 540 SAT Reading 480 610 545 2018 Total SAT Score 950 1220 1085 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 20 26 23 ACT Reading 21 28 24 2018 Total ACT Score 41 54 47 Biola University’s average SAT score is 1085. To be a competitive applicant for Biola University your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

Biola University chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College