Will you get accepted?

Take a Student-led Tour on CampusReel to Enter

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Brown University

Will you enjoy Brown University as a transfer student?

Brown University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Brown. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Brown.

Brown University chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Watch the Brown CampusReel At Brown, 0.93% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Brown University, click here

Can you transfer into Brown University Chance Me!

What are the transfer requirements for Brown? Brown requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of All College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of All Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Required of All Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of All In addition to the above requirements, Brown also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Brown requires a minimum of 28 credits.

What are Brown University’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Brown transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline March 1 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline March 1 Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Brown University’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Brown received 2130 transfer applicants. The school accepted 164 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Brown is 7.7%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Brown. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

Brown University chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College Additionally, of the 164 accepted transfer students, 102 students enrolled - that means the yield was 62.2%. Brown accepts 8 out of every 100 transfer applicants.

Watch a Student-led Virtual Tour of Brown University Watch Now

What are the Brown University transfer GPA requirements? Brown requires a minimum college GPA of 3.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Brown requires a minimum high school GPA of 3.0.

Additional Transfer Info for Brown Brown has noted the additional policies: Students may not transfer into liberal medical education continuum program or five-year dual degree program with Rhode Island Sch of Design..

Will you enjoy transferring to Brown? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Brown. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Providence... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Brown is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Brown then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Brown Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Brown website for more info.

Brown accepts 7.7% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Brown, you should have a current GPA of at least 4.0 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 4.16. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Brown students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 690 790 740 SAT Reading 680 780 730 2018 Total SAT Score 1370 1570 1470 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 30 35 32 ACT Reading 32 35 33 2018 Total ACT Score 62 70 66 Brown University’s average SAT score is 1470. To be a competitive applicant for Brown University your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

Brown University chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College