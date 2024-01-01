Will you get into Caldwell University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Caldwell.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Caldwell’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Caldwell Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Caldwell.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|965.0
|Average ACT
|21.0
|Average GPA
|3.26
Is your high school GPA good enough for Caldwell?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Caldwell is 3.26 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Caldwell is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Caldwell with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 81% chance of getting accepted at Caldwell University
-
Will I get into Caldwell with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 69% chance of getting accepted at Caldwell University
-
Will I get into Caldwell with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 62% chance of getting accepted at Caldwell University
-
Will I get into Caldwell with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 79% chance of getting accepted at Caldwell University
-
Will I get into Caldwell with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 61% chance of getting accepted at Caldwell University
-
Will I get into Caldwell with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 47% chance of getting accepted at Caldwell University
-
Will I get into Caldwell with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 38% chance of getting accepted at Caldwell University
-
Will I get into Caldwell with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 15% chance of getting accepted at Caldwell University