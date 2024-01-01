Will you get into Clarkson University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Clarkson University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Clarkson University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Clarkson University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Clarkson University.

For a more detailed breakdown of Clarkson University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1185.0 Average ACT 27.0 Average GPA 3.7

Is your high school GPA good enough for Clarkson University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Clarkson University is 3.7 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

Clarkson University does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.