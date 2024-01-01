Will you get into California State University-Bakersfield?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into CSU Bakersfield.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for CSU Bakersfield’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
CSU Bakersfield Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into CSU Bakersfield.
For a more detailed breakdown of California State University-Bakersfield admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|N/A
|Average ACT
|N/A
|Average GPA
|3.3
Is your high school GPA good enough for CSU Bakersfield?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at CSU Bakersfield is 3.3 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
CSU Bakersfield does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into CSU Bakersfield with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at California State University-Bakersfield
Will I get into CSU Bakersfield with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at California State University-Bakersfield
Will I get into CSU Bakersfield with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at California State University-Bakersfield
Will I get into CSU Bakersfield with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 77% chance of getting accepted at California State University-Bakersfield
Will I get into CSU Bakersfield with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 59% chance of getting accepted at California State University-Bakersfield
Will I get into CSU Bakersfield with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 45% chance of getting accepted at California State University-Bakersfield
Will I get into CSU Bakersfield with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 36% chance of getting accepted at California State University-Bakersfield
Will I get into CSU Bakersfield with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 13% chance of getting accepted at California State University-Bakersfield