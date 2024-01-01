Will you get into California State University-Bakersfield?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into CSU Bakersfield.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for CSU Bakersfield’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

CSU Bakersfield Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into CSU Bakersfield.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.3

Is your high school GPA good enough for CSU Bakersfield?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at CSU Bakersfield is 3.3 on a 4.0 scale.

CSU Bakersfield does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.