Will you get into California State University-Stanislaus?

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for CSU Stanislaus’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

CSU Stanislaus Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into CSU Stanislaus.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.28

Is your high school GPA good enough for CSU Stanislaus?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at CSU Stanislaus is 3.28 on a 4.0 scale.

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. CSU Stanislaus is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.